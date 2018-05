May 2 (Reuters) - ARB Corp Ltd:

* H1 PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $23.4 MILLION UP 0.4 PERCENT

* ARB EXPECTS TO ESTABLISH 7 NEW ARB STORES BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF THE NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR

* H1 SALES REVENUE OF $208.1 MILLION, UP 12.4%

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 17.5 CPS