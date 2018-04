April 12 (Reuters) - Valeant :

* ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL DECIDES IN FAVOR OF VALEANT IN UCERIS ARBITRATION

* TRIBUNAL ISSUED A RULING REJECTING COSMO’S CLAIMS IN THEIR ENTIRETY RELATED TO UCERIS ARBITRATION

* ARBITRAL TRIBUNAL ORDERED COSMO TO PAY ENTIRETY OF VALEANT'S LEGAL COSTS OF ABOUT $3.1 MILLION