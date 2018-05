May 17 (Reuters) - Arbonia AG:

* ARBONIA ACQUIRES VASCO GROUP, MARKET LEADER FOR RADIATORS FOR BENELUX

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO REMAIN SILENT REGARDING PURCHASE PRICE

* ACQUISITION WAS FINANCED BY ARBONIA IN MID-APRIL USING A BONDED LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)