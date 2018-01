Jan 23 (Reuters) - Arbonia Ag:

* FY‍ NET REVENUE INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS OF CHF 1378.5 MILLION (+38.5% IN COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEAR)​

* ‍FY NET REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF CHF 1245.6 MILLION (+35.9% IN COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEAR)​

* ‍IS STANDING BY RESULTS FORECAST THAT IT PUBLISHED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE​ Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2n3n2aV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)