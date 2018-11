Nov 28 (Reuters) - Arbonia AG:

* INCREASES COMPETITIVENESS OF ITS HVAC DIVISION BY CONSOLIDATING PRODUCTION OF STEEL PANEL RADIATORS

* PLANNED PRODUCTION RELOCATION AND RESULTING CLOSING OF PRODUCTION PLANT COULD RESULT IN CUT BACK OF 80 JOBS AT ZEDELGEM (BL) LOCATION