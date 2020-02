BRIEF-Arbonia FY EBITDA At Almost CHF 135 Mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* FY NET REVENUE: CHF 1416.0 MILLION. (+3.1% COMPARED TO DE PREVIOUS YEAR, CHF 1374.0 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA OF ALMOST CHF 135 MILLION AT UPPER END OF GUIDANCE (CHF 128 MILLION - CHF 136 MILLION)

* FY GROUP RESULT WITHOUT ONE-TIME EFFECTS: CHF 36.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 23.8 MILLION)

* FY GROUP RESULT WITH ONE-TIME EFFECTS: CHF 26.2 MILLION

* FOR 2020, ARBONIA EXPECTS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3 % AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND10%

* MEDIUM-TERM GOAL IS AN EBITDA MARGIN OF > 11% AT GROUP LEVEL

* TO PROPOSE TO PAY A 10% HIGHER DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.22 PER SHARE FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR