BRIEF-Arbonia FY Group Result At CHF 46.4 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* FY GROUP RESULT OF CHF 46.4 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR CHF 7.6 MILLION)

* FOR FY INCREASED ITS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BY 38.5% TO CHF 1 378.5 MILLION

* FY NET REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF CHF 1245.6 MILLION (+35.9% IN COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEAR)

* FY EBITDA, INCLUDING DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: CHF 140.6 MILLION (+104.6% IN COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEAR)

* EXPECTS ORGANIC GROWTH OF AROUND 3% FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IT IS EXPECTED THAT IN RELATION TO THE EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF > CHF 110 MILLION IN 2018

* FOR THE YEAR 2019, THE GROUP IS EXPECTING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3 - 5% AND AN EBITDA OF > CHF 125 MILLION