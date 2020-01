Jan 21 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* FY NET REVENUE OF CHF 1416.0 MILLION (+3.1% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR)

* CONTINUES TO SEE EBITDA FOR YEAR 2019 WITHIN RANGE OF CHF 128 MILLION TO CHF 136 MILLION

* WHEN ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY AND ACQUISITION EFFECTS, REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2019 GREW BY 2.0% (1.4% ORGANIC GROWTH IN H1 2019, 2.5% ORGANIC GROWTH IN H2 2019) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)