BRIEF-Arbonia H1 EBIT Up At CHF 12.1 Mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Arbonia AG:

* GREW BY CHF 87 MILLION, OR 15.6% TO A REVENUE OF CHF 645.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* EBITDA ROSE FROM CHF 34.5 MILLION IN PERIOD A YEAR PRIOR TO CHF 44.2 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* EBIT ROSE FROM CHF 6.9 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR TO CHF 12.1 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 OPERATING INCOME AFTER TAX WITH CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO CHF 6.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BY MID 2018, ARBONIA IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS