BRIEF-Arbonia H1 EBITDA Up 29% At CHF 52.3 Mln

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Arbonia AG:

* H1 EBITDA GREW TO CHF 52.3 MILLION FROM CHF 40.5 MILLION COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR (+29%)

* H1 EBIT WITHOUT ONE-TIME EFFECTS GREW FROM CHF 8.4 MILLION TO CHF 11.5 MILLION (+37%)

* H1 GROUP RESULT AFTER TAX WITHOUT ONE-TIME EFFECTS AMOUNTED TO CHF 7.0 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 2.7 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR (+158%)

* EXPECTS POSITIVE REVENUE AND PROFIT DEVELOPMENT OF FIRST HALF-YEAR OF 2019 TO CONTINUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% FOR FULL YEAR 2019

* CONTINUES TO SEE EBITDA WITHIN RANGE OF CHF 128 MILLION TO CHF 136 MILLION

* IS PLANNING A REPLACEMENT INVESTMENT RATIO AT GROUP LEVEL OF AROUND 4% OF REVENUE FOR COMING YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)