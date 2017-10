BRIEF-Arbonia H1 revenue up 36% to CHF 624.4 mln‍​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* H1 REVENUE GREW BY 36% YOY (CHF 459.0 MILLION) TO CHF 624.4 MILLION‍​

* H1 EBIT IMPROVED YOY, RISING TO CHF 12.6 MILLION OR CHF 13.2 MILLION IN ADJUSTED TERMS (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 5.7 MILLION OR CHF 4.2 MILLION IN ADJUSTED TERMS)

* FY OUTLOOK: CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO ACHIEVE NET REVENUE OF AROUND CHF 1.3 BILLION AND EBITDA IN EXCESS OF CHF 110 MILLION‍​

* BELIEVES TO BE ON RIGHT STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL COURSE TO ACHIEVE GOALS FOR 2018: NET REVENUE OF AROUND CHF 1.4 BILLION ANDEBITDA FIGURE OF AROUND CHF 150 MILLION