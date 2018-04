April 20 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* SAYS PLACEMENT OF CERTIFICATES OF INDEBTEDNESS IN AMOUNT OF EUR 125 MILLION WAS SUCCESSFUL

* CERTIFICATES WERE ISSUED WITH TERMS OF 5, 7 AND 10 YEARS EACH BEARING INTEREST AT A FIXED RATE

* OWING TO STRONG DEMAND, VOLUME OF ORIGINAL PLACEMENT WAS INCREASED FROM EUR 75 MILLION TO EUR 125 MILLION