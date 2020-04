BRIEF-Arbonia Q1 EBITDA Up 12.6% At CHF 22.5 Mln

April 9 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* WILL ALSO BE AFFECTED BY IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 NET REVENUES DECREASED BY 2.0% TO CHF 326.2 MILLION

* Q1 EBITDA ROSE BY 12.6% TO CHF 22.5 MILLION COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* ESTIMATES FOR COMING YEAR SINCE RELEASE OF RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2019 IN FEBRUARY 2020 HAVE CHANGED NEGATIVELY DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AT MOMENT

* ASSUMES THAT OPERATING ACTIVITIES WILL BE RESTRICTED IN Q2 OF 2020 DUE TO A DECREASE IN DEMAND AND PROBLEMS IN PROCUREMENT AND LOGISTICS

* RESERVES RIGHT TO DECIDE AT ITS ORDINARY MEETING ON APRIL 24, 2020, WHETHER TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.22 PER REGISTERED SHARE FOR FY 2019 TO AGM AS PLANNED OR TO POSTPONE THIS DIVIDEND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE