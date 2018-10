Oct 30 (Reuters) - Arbonia AG:

* SAYS ARBONIA SELLS DIETLIKON PROPERTY TO PROPERTY FUND

* SAYS SALES PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO FINANCE GENERAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS.

* SAYS THIS SALE WAS COMPLETED WITH RETROACTIVE EFFECT FROM 1 OCTOBER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)