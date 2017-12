Dec 15 (Reuters) - ARBONIA AG:

* SELLS FORSTER PROFILE SYSTEMS TO THE BELGIAN REYNAERS GROUP

* CONTRACTING PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO REMAIN SILENT REGARDING THE PURCHASE PRICE

* SALES PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE THE NET INDEBTEDNESS OF ARBONIA AG Source text - bit.ly/2kwdnZ7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)