May 3 (Reuters) - Arbonia AG:

* WINS MAJOR ORDER AT ZURICH AIRPORT

* ARBONIA’S SUBSIDIARY RWD SCHLATTER HAS BEEN AWARDED A MAJOR CONTRACT

* RWD SCHLATTER TO SUPPLY DOORS TO THE VALUE OF AROUND CHF 8,000,000

* BY THE TIME OF THE SCHEDULED PROJECT COMPLETION IN 2020, RWD SCHLATTER WILL HAVE DELIVERED OVER 3,200 DOORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)