May 16 (Reuters) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc:

* ARBOR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC - PRICED OFFERING OF 5.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FOR TOTAL EXPECTED GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $48.7 MILLION