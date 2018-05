May 4 (Reuters) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc:

* ARBOR REALTY TRUST REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 19% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.25 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $18.2 MILLION VERSUS $14.1 MILLION

* QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE