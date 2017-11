Nov 3 (Reuters) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc

* Arbor Realty Trust reports third quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.25

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc - qtrly ‍diluted FFO per share $0.27​

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc says ‍board has declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.19/share, representing an increase of 6% over prior quarter