Feb 23 (Reuters) - Arbor Realty Trust Inc:

* ARBOR REALTY TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 11% TO $0.21 PER SHARE

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.25

* QTRLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE $0.36‍​

* DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK OF $0.21 PER SHARE, 11% HIGHER THAN LAST QUARTER

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $19.7 MILLION VERSUS $12.1 MILLION