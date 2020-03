March 25 (Reuters) - Arborgen Holdings Ltd:

* IN COMPLIANCE WITH NZ GOVERNMENT’S LEVEL 4 ALERT STATUS, ITS NURSERY OPERATIONS IN NEW ZEALAND WOULD BE CLOSING FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

* QUARANTINE FACILITIES IN TE TEKO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE & GROW FRUIT TREES AS THESE ACTIVITIES DEFINED AS ESSENTIAL SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: