March 28 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc:

* FY ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE 43.9P (2016: (3.7P))​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE 19P (2016: 18P), AN INCREASE OF 6%​

* FY ‍UNDERLYING NET ASSETS AT £236M (2016: £234M)​

* ‍FY UNDERLYING RETURN ON DEPLOYED EQUITY AT 10.0% (2016: 9.6%)​