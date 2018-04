BRIEF-Arbutus And Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences With Platform To Develop Broad Range Of RNA Therapeutics For Genetic Diseases

April 11 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:-

* LEADING PLATFORM TO DEVELOP BROAD RANGE OF RNA THERAPEUTICS FOR GENETIC DISEASES

* GENEVANT WILL BE LED BY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PARIS PANAYIOTOPOULOS, FORMER CEO OF ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS THROUGH ITS 2017 ACQUISITION BY TAKEDA

* GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS

* GENEVANT INTENDS TO ESTABLISH ITS U.S. HQ IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS & ITS PRINCIPAL OPERATING CO IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ROIVANT SCIENCES WILL CONTRIBUTE $37.5 MLN IN TRANSACTION-RELATED SEED CAPITAL FOR GENEVANT

* CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN

* WILL RETAIN ALL RIGHTS TO LNP AND CONJUGATE DELIVERY PLATFORMS FOR HEPATITIS B VIRUS