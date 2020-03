March 26 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRELIMINARY PHASE 1A/1B CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS FOR AB-729, A PROPRIETARY GALNAC DELIVERED RNAI COMPOUND IN DEVELOPMENT FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH CHRONIC HEPATITIS B

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - POSITIVE SINGLE DOSE AB-729 DATA IN CHRONIC HEPATITIS B SUBJECTS SUPPORTS FURTHER CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT