May 18 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS ANNOUNCES SINGLE-DOSE WEEK 12 DATA IN CHRONIC HEPATITIS B SUBJECTS WITH 60 MG AB-729 DEMONSTRATING A SIGNIFICANT AND CONTINUOUS REDUCTION IN HBSAG

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - MEAN 60 MG HBSAG REDUCTION OF 0.99 LOG10 IU/ML AT WEEK 12, WITH NORMAL ALT AND AST VALUES THROUGHOUT FOLLOW-UP PERIOD