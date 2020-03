BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma Expects To Utilize Between $54 To $58 Million Of Cash & Investments To Fund Operations In 2020

March 5 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA - 2019 LOSS PER SHARE $2.89

* ARBUTUS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS, CONFIRMS 2020 CORPORATE OBJECTIVES AND PROVIDES PIPELINE UPDATE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA - ENDED YEAR WITH $90.8 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS, IS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO MID-2021

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA - EXPECTS TO UTILIZE BETWEEN $54 TO $58 MILLION OF CASH & INVESTMENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS IN 2020