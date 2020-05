BRIEF-Arbutus Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

May 11 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES PIPELINE UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES NEW RESEARCH INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY NOVEL ANTIVIRAL THERAPIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.31 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ON TRACK TO HAVE ADDITIONAL RESULTS FROM WEEK 12 PORTION OF 60 MG SINGLE-DOSE COHORT IN Q2

* ESTABLISHMENT OF COVID-19 EFFORT DOES NOT IMPACT ARBUTUS' CURRENT CASH BURN GUIDANCE FOR 2020 OF $54 TO $58 MILLION