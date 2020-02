BRIEF-Arbutus To Discontinue AB-452 And Pursue Development Of Next Generation Oral HBV RNA-destabilizer

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Arbutus Biopharma Corp:

* ARBUTUS ANNOUNCES DECISION TO DISCONTINUE AB-452 AND TO PURSUE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEXT GENERATION HBV SPECIFIC ORAL RNA-DESTABILIZER

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - ARBUTUS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE AB-729 PRELIMINARY PHASE 1A/1B DATA LATE Q12020

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - CONTINUE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF A NEXT GENERATION ORAL HBV RNA-DESTABILIZER

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - REITERATED ITS EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR BOTH AB-729 AND AB-836

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA - FOR AB-836, ARBUTUS’ NEXT GENERATION CAPSID INHIBITOR, EXPECTS TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG ENABLING STUDIES BY YEAR END

* ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP - LOOK FORWARD TO ANNOUNCING OUR PRELIMINARY SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FOR AB-729 LATER THIS QUARTER