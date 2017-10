Sept 19 (Reuters) - ARC Group Worldwide Inc‍​

* ARC Group Worldwide Inc - ‍announces sale of non-core division​

* ARC Group Worldwide Inc - board of directors appointed a special committee consisting of independent directors to oversee and negotiate sale process

* ARC Group Worldwide Inc - announced completion of sale of General Flange & Forge LLC, a non-core subsidiary of ARC