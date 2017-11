Nov 30 (Reuters) - Arc Group Worldwide Inc:

* ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF R. BRIAN KNALEY AS COMPANY‘S NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE INC - ‍ KNALEY WILL REPLACE CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER KELLEY, WHO WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: