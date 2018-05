May 3 (Reuters) - ARC Group Worldwide Inc:

* ARC GROUP WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DEPARTURE

* SAYS INTERIM CEO DREW M. KELLEY RESIGNED

* ARC GROUP - ALAN QUASHA, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ARC, WILL ASSUME DUAL ROLES OF CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: