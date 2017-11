Nov 27 (Reuters) - Arc Logistics Partners Lp:

* ARC LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP - ‍ON NOV 21, ARC TERMINALS HOLDINGS LLS, CO ENTERED SIXTH AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED, RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT​

* ARC LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP - ‍SIXTH AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM NOVEMBER 12, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019 - SEC FILING​