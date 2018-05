May 2 (Reuters) - ARC Resources Ltd:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 131,016 BOE PER DAY

* ARC EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION TO BE IN RANGE OF 130,000 BOE TO 134,000 BOE PER DAY

* ARC’S 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM OF $690 MILLION

* ARC RESOURCES - DUE TO EPROGRESS MADE ON CONSTRUCTION OF SUNRISE PHASE II, SEES INITIAL 60 MMCF PER DAY OF PROCESSING CAPACITY IN PLACE BY END OF Q4