April 23 (Reuters) - ARCA Biopharma Inc:

* ARCA BIOPHARMA AND MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)