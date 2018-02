BRIEF-ARCA Biopharma Anticipates Meeting With FDA In Q2

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ARCA Biopharma Inc:

* ARCA BIOPHARMA REPORTS TOPLINE PHASE 2B RESULTS FOR GENETIC-AF CLINICAL TRIAL

* ARCA BIOPHARMA INC - ‍ANTICIPATES MEETING WITH U.S. FDA IN Q2 OF 2018 TO REVIEW PHASE 2 DATA AND PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT PLAN​

* ARCA BIOPHARMA INC - ‍GENCARO DEMONSTRATES COMPARABLE EFFICACY TO ACTIVE CONTROL AND TREND FOR POTENTIAL GENCARO SUPERIORITY IN US PATIENT COHORT​

* ARCA BIOPHARMA INC - ‍SAFETY DATA INDICATED THAT GENCARO WAS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN AF/HEART FAILURE POPULATION​

* ARCA BIOPHARMA INC - ‍THREE PATIENTS DIED IN LONG-TERM TREATMENT EXTENSION PERIOD AFTER RECEIVING GENCARO FOR MORE THAN A YEAR​

* ARCA BIOPHARMA INC - ‍ENDED 2017 WITH CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TOTALING $11.8 MILLION​

* ARCA BIOPHARMA - ‍BELIEVES FUNDS, WITH NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $3.4 MILLION RAISED IN JAN WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH END OF 2018​