May 6 (Reuters) - ARCA Biopharma Inc:

* ARCA BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.83

* ARCA BIOPHARMA - WILL NEED TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL, AND/OR COMPLETE PARTNERSHIP OR OTHER TRANSACTION, TO FUND FUTURE OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: