BRIEF-Arca Biopharma Says FDA Issued Special Protocol Assessment Agreement For Single Phase 3 Clinical Trial For Precision-AF

Feb 18 (Reuters) - ARCA Biopharma Inc:

* ARCA BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* ARCA BIOPHARMA INC - U.S. FDA ISSUED A SPECIAL PROTOCOL ASSESSMENT (SPA) AGREEMENT FOR A SINGLE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL FOR PRECISION-AF

* ARCA BIOPHARMA INC - ARCA ANTICIPATES INITIATING PRECISION-AF IN Q4 OF 2020

* ARCA BIOPHARMA- WILL NEED TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL, COMPLETE PARTNERSHIP OR OTHER POSSIBLE STRATEGIC TRANSACTION, TO FUND FUTURE OPERATIONS