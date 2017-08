BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences and Dow Agrosciences to develop improved wheat quality trait​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Arcadia Biosciences - co, ‍dow Agrosciences to collaborate to jointly develop, commercialize a "improved" wheat quality trait in North America​

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc - ‍under collaboration, companies will further develop and commercialize an improved wheat quality trait​

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc - ‍specific financial and trait details of collaboration were not disclosed​

* Arcadia Biosciences - as per deal, Dow Agrosciences will introgress Arcadia's trait into its proprietary elite germplasm lines

* As per deal, Dow Agrosciences will manage all aspects related to trait commercialization​

* Arcadia Biosciences - ‍certain development costs will be co-funded under collaboration agreement, commercial value will be shared by co, Dow Agrosciences​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: