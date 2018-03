March 19 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc:

* ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES - ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $10 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, WARRANTS

* ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES INC - THE PER SHARE PURCHASE PRICE OF COMMON STOCK IS EQUAL TO $33.25, AND INITIAL EXERCISE PRICE FOR WARRANT IS EQUAL TO $45.75