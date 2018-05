May 9 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc:

* ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 79 PERCENT TO $214,000

* ARCADIA BIOSCIENCES - “THE COMPANY IS WELL FUNDED TO BEGIN COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR ITS PORTFOLIO OF HEALTH AND NUTRITION PRODUCTS”

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $4.86