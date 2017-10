Aug 15 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc

* Arcadia Biosciences - ‍FDA approval of Arcadia’s food additive petition that sonova gla safflower oil is safe and nutritious for use in dog diets​

* Arcadia Biosciences Inc - ‍Approval allows Arcadia to launch sales of its Sonova GLA safflower oil to pet nutrition companies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: