BRIEF-Arcadia Biosciences' water use efficiency trait completes US FDA early food safety evaluation

July 19 (Reuters) - Arcadia Biosciences Inc
* Arcadia Biosciences’ water use efficiency trait completes US Food and Drug Administration early food safety evaluation
* Arcadia Biosciences - FDA's completion of its evaluation of co's wue trait allows arcadia to expedite development of its drought tolerance portfolio
* Arcadia Biosciences - approval is an assurance of safety for wue crops currently under development and being tested and will expedite regulatory approvals for the trait