BRIEF-Arcadis Q1 Operating EBITA Stable At 48 Million Euros

April 24 (Reuters) - ARCADIS NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WORK FOR PUBLIC CLIENTS LARGELY UNAFFECTED, AND IN SOME CASES BROUGHT FORWARD

* Q1 GROSS REVENUES EUR 872 MILLION VERSUS EUR 829 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ARCADIS BUSINESS GLOBALLY WILL BE IMPACTED BY COVID-19, DURING Q1 MAINLY ASIAN COUNTRIES AFFECTED

* Q1 NET REVENUES EUR 658 MILLION VERSUS EUR 628 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK: UNABLE TO ACCURATELY ASSESS 2020 IMPACT OF COVID-19; GIVEN UNCERTAINTIES, IS UNLIKELY ALL STRATEGIC TARGETS FOR 2020 WILL BE MET

* BACKLOG Q1 2020 EUR 2.1 BILLION AT SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR

* Q1 OPERATING EBITA MARGIN DECREASED TO 7.2% (Q1 2019: 7.6%) DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT MAINLY FROM ARCADIS BUSINESS IN ASIA

* Q1 OPERATING EBITA EUR 48 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN A VERY SHORT TIME FRAME, WE ENABLED 90% OF OUR PEOPLE TO WORK FROM HOME - CEO

* NET DEBT EUR 424 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 409 MILLION)

* CURRENT BACKLOG AND ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 ARE FAIRLY SOLID - CEO

* WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY MATERIAL IMPACT FROM CANCELLATION OF PROJECTS - CEO

* FREE CASH FLOW WAS - EUR 84 MILLION (Q1 2019: - EUR 52 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)