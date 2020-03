BRIEF-Arcadis Says Ensuring Business Continuity In Face Of Coronavirus

March 20 (Reuters) - Arcadis NV:

* ARCADIS GLOBAL STATEMENT ABOUT COVID-19

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BUSINESS TO REMAIN OPERATIONAL IF WE ARE MANDATED TO CLOSE OFFICES IN SPECIFIC VIRUS-AFFECTED COUNTRIES OR REGIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE HAVE SET UP A GLOBAL COVID-19 TASK FORCE FOCUSING ON SAFEGUARDING OUR PEOPLE DURING THIS CRISIS, ENSURING BUSINESS CONTINUITY, AND PROTECTING OUR CLIENTS’ BUSINESSES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS A BUSINESS CONTINUITY MANAGEMENT APPROACH TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE OPERATIONS AND SERVE OUR CLIENTS UNDER ALL CIRCUMSTANCES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS CURTAILED INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL WITH REGIONAL DISCRETION FOR TRAVEL TO MAINTAIN COMMITMENTS TO CLIENTS AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALREADY HAS A FLEXIBLE WORKING POLICY IN PLACE AND OUR STAFF HAVE A LOT OF EXPERIENCE WITH REMOTE WORKING THROUGH OUR CLOUD-BASED SYSTEMS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TASK FORCE WORKS CLOSELY WITH REGIONAL CEOS, LEADERS, AND GROUPS THAT HAVE BEEN FORMED TO HANDLE THIS CRISIS ON LOCAL LEVELS