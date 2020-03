March 26 (Reuters) - ARCADIS NV:

* ARCADIS RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* ARCADIS STOPS CURRENT SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM AND WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL FOR DIVIDEND PAYMENT TO ENHANCE ITS CASH POSITION AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE

* ON COVID-19: IT WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT OUR MARKETS AND IT REQUIRES ADDITIONAL MEASURES WE ARE TAKING

* ARCADIS MAY TAKE FURTHER COVID-19 RELATED DECISIONS WITH REGARD TO AGM