Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arcam:

* EVALUATES STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR DTI

* SAYS ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO CONSIDER A RANGE OF STRATEGIC AND STRUCTURAL OPTIONS, WHICH MAY INCLUDE, AMONG OTHER THINGS, A RESTRUCTURING, FULL OR PARTIAL SEPARATION OF DTI VIA A SPIN-OFF, SALE, JOINT VENTURE, STRATEGIC COLLABORATION OR OTHER TRANSACTION​