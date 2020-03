March 31 (Reuters) - ArcAroma AB:

* REG-ARCAROMA AB: 200331 ARCAROMA INFORMS ABOUT OPTIFREEZE´S SALES PROGNOSIS

* ARE RAISING THEIR PROGNOSIS TO 30 MACHINES SOLD IN NEXT THREE YEARS.

* OUTBREAK OF CORONA VIRUS COULD CAUSE A DELAY OF SOME PLANNED TESTS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)