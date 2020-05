BRIEF-Arcbest Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $0.07

May 5 (Reuters) - ArcBest Corp:

* ARCBEST® ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q1 REVENUE $701.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $706 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.11 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC DID NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT Q1 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ARCBEST - APRIL 2020 BUSINESS DECLINE DUE TO COVID-19 RESULTED IN YOY AND SEQUENTIAL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REDUCTION OF ABOUT 20% DURING MONTH

* ARCBEST - FOR 2020, TOTAL NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE FROM $95 MILLION TO $105 MILLION

* ARCBEST - IMPLEMENTED COST REDUCTIONS THAT INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, 15% DECREASE IN SALARIES OR WORK HOURS OF ALL NONUNION EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: