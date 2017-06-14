BRIEF-Arcbest says Q2 ‍asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 pct

June 14 (Reuters) - Arcbest Corp:
* Arcbest Corp says Q2 asset-based daily billed revenue increased 7 percent
* For Q2 of 2017 through end of May, asset-based total tonnage per day increased approximately 1 percent
* Arcbest Corp - for Q2 of 2017 through end of May, on a combined basis, revenue at Arcbest's asset-light businesses increased in a range of 6% to 7%