March 31 (Reuters) - ARCELIK AS:

* ARCELIK SAYS PRODUCTION AND SALES ACTIVITIES IN PAKISTAN, BANGLADESH, SOUTH AFRICA AND RUSSIA HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* ARCELIK AS - CURFEW IS EXPECTED TO END ON APRIL 5, 2020 IN BANGLADESH, APRIL 6, 2020 IN PAKISTAN AND RUSSIA, AND ON APRIL 17, 2020 IN SOUTH AFRICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)